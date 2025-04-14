Trump Did Not Like What He Saw on 60 Minutes Sunday

President Trump apparently didn't like what he saw when he watched 60 Minutes on Sunday night. In a Truth Social post, the president said the network should lose its broadcast license because of two segments he objected to, the Hill reports. "They did not one, but TWO, major stories on "TRUMP," one having to do with Ukraine, which I say is a War that would never have happened if the 2020 Election had not been RIGGED, in other words, if I were President and, the other story was having to do with Greenland, casting our Country, as led by me, falsely, inaccurately, and fraudulently," he wrote.

60 Minutes, Trump complained, reports on him "in a derogatory and defamatory way" almost every week. "They are not a 'News Show,' but a dishonest Political Operative simply disguised as 'News,' and must be responsible for what they have done, and are doing," he wrote. He called for FCC Chairman Brendan Carr to "impose the maximum fines and punishment, which is substantial, for their unlawful and illegal behavior." CNN notes that there is no sign of illegal behavior from CBS and there are few punishments Carr can impose. CBS doesn't have a license that Carr could pull, though many of the stations it owns are licensed by the FCC.

Trump is suing CBS for $20 billion over an interview with Kamala Harris that he claims was deceptively edited. CNN reports that execs at Paramount Global, the parent company of CBS, have discussed a settlement in hopes of winning FCC approval for a proposed merger with Skydance Media, but the court battle is ongoing for now. (More 60 Minutes stories.)