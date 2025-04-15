A Surprise Nonpolitician Is Polling in 2028 Race

For those counting along at home, there are three years, six months, and 20-odd days until the 2028 election, so we might as well spend the entirety of that time waist-deep in presidential polling, right? A new poll by Echelon Insights takes a look at support for potential Democratic candidates and finds a few shifts—and a surprise, definitely unannounced candidate who would have to give up his gig on the Daily Show to make a run, reports Mediaite. A look at the findings:
- Kamala Harris, 28%: The 2024 nominee's presence at the top of the list probably isn't that surprising, but that's down 5 points from her March numbers. It appears they went to...
- Cory Booker, 11%: The New Jersey senator's numbers shot up from 2% in March, in the wake of his bladder-bursting marathon speech on the Senate floor.
- Pete Buttigieg, 7%: The former transportation secretary may also have lost ground to Booker; he was at 10% in March.
- Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, 7%: No movement here for the Democratic congresswoman.
- Tim Walz, 5%: Harris' 2024 running mate held steady for a view of the top of the ticket.
- Gavin Newsom, 4%: The California governor is down 3 points.
- Jon Stewart, 3%: We've elected an actor and a former reality show host, so why not the guy who put the Daily Show on the map? Stewart is up 2 points.
- Josh Shapiro, 3%: The Pennsylvania governor is up from 2%.
- JB Pritzker, 3%: The Illinois governor is up from 2%.
- Gretchen Whitmer, 3%: The Michigan governor is up from 2%.
- Jasmine Crockett, 3%: The Texas rep held steady.
Oh, and remember Stephen A. Smith
? The other media name on the list is currently polling at 1%, which is up from less than 1%. (More Election 2028
stories.)