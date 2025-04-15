A Surprise Nonpolitician Is Polling in 2028 Race

Jon Stewart is at 3% with potential Dems, while Cory Booker sees big leap into 2nd place with 11%
Posted Apr 15, 2025 11:10 AM CDT
Jon Stewart picks up his official Emmy statue for outstanding talk series for "The Daily Show" on Sept. 15 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.   (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Content Services)

For those counting along at home, there are three years, six months, and 20-odd days until the 2028 election, so we might as well spend the entirety of that time waist-deep in presidential polling, right? A new poll by Echelon Insights takes a look at support for potential Democratic candidates and finds a few shifts—and a surprise, definitely unannounced candidate who would have to give up his gig on the Daily Show to make a run, reports Mediaite. A look at the findings:

  • Kamala Harris, 28%: The 2024 nominee's presence at the top of the list probably isn't that surprising, but that's down 5 points from her March numbers. It appears they went to...

  • Cory Booker, 11%: The New Jersey senator's numbers shot up from 2% in March, in the wake of his bladder-bursting marathon speech on the Senate floor.
  • Pete Buttigieg, 7%: The former transportation secretary may also have lost ground to Booker; he was at 10% in March.
  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, 7%: No movement here for the Democratic congresswoman.
  • Tim Walz, 5%: Harris' 2024 running mate held steady for a view of the top of the ticket.
  • Gavin Newsom, 4%: The California governor is down 3 points.
  • Jon Stewart, 3%: We've elected an actor and a former reality show host, so why not the guy who put the Daily Show on the map? Stewart is up 2 points.
  • Josh Shapiro, 3%: The Pennsylvania governor is up from 2%.
  • JB Pritzker, 3%: The Illinois governor is up from 2%.
  • Gretchen Whitmer, 3%: The Michigan governor is up from 2%.
  • Jasmine Crockett, 3%: The Texas rep held steady.
Oh, and remember Stephen A. Smith? The other media name on the list is currently polling at 1%, which is up from less than 1%. (More Election 2028 stories.)

