A Surprise Nonpolitician Is Polling in 2028 Race

For those counting along at home, there are three years, six months, and 20-odd days until the 2028 election, so we might as well spend the entirety of that time waist-deep in presidential polling, right? A new poll by Echelon Insights takes a look at support for potential Democratic candidates and finds a few shifts—and a surprise, definitely unannounced candidate who would have to give up his gig on the Daily Show to make a run, reports Mediaite. A look at the findings:

Kamala Harris, 28%: The 2024 nominee's presence at the top of the list probably isn't that surprising, but that's down 5 points from her March numbers. It appears they went to...