FBI: Afghan Man Planned Election Day Attack in US

The FBI has arrested an Afghan man who officials say was inspired by ISIS and was plotting an Election Day attack targeting large crowds in the US, the Justice Department said Tuesday. Nasir Ahmad Tawhedi, 27, of Oklahoma City, told investigators after his arrest Monday that he had planned his attack to coincide with Election Day next month and that he and a juvenile co-conspirator expected to die as martyrs, according to charging documents.

Authorities said Tawhedi, who entered the US in 2021 on a special immigrant visa, had taken steps in recent weeks to advance his attack plans, including by ordering AK-47 rifles, liquidating his family's assets, and buying one-way tickets for his wife and child to travel home to Afghanistan, the AP reports. "This defendant, motivated by ISIS, allegedly conspired to commit a violent attack, on Election Day, here on our homeland," FBI Director Christopher Wray said in a statement. "I am proud of the men and women of the FBI who uncovered and stopped the plot before anyone was harmed."

Tawhedi was charged with conspiring and attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State group, which is designated by the US as a foreign terrorist organization. The Justice Department said Tawhedi and the juvenile were arrested after they met a confidential source and "other FBI assets" at a rural location in Oklahoma and "purchased, received, and took possession of two AK-47 assault rifles, ten magazines, and 500 rounds of ammunition."