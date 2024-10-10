Milton Got a Little Personal With Anderson Cooper

Anderson Cooper went into not quite the eye of the hurricane to report on the devastating and deadly Milton as it roared onto shore in Florida on Wednesday, and as People reports, he took it a bit in the eye for his trouble. The 57-year-old CNN anchor was reporting amid driving rain on the rising water as the storm approached Wednesday night, and it went a little something like this: "The water now is really starting to pour over," Cooper said. "If you look at the ground—whoa," he said, interrupted as flying debris hit him squarely in the face. "OK, that wasn't good. Um, we'll probably go inside shortly, but you can see the amount of water here on the ground." CNN has video that shows the soaked Cooper continue with his report in Bradenton despite the hit to the face. Much more dry anchor Kaitlan Collins later told viewers that "Anderson is OK." (More Hurricane Milton stories.)