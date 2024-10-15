Philadelphia Eagles Coach: Sorry I Yelled at Fans in Stands

Philadelphia sports fans are known for being a bit ... combative, and over the weekend, a group of them even got into it with the head coach of the city's own football team. The Philadelphia Eagles ultimately beat the Cleveland Browns Sunday, but the Eagles struggled at times, leading some in the stands to jeer and chant, "Fire Nick!" That would be head coach Nick Sirianni, and at the end of the game, he was seen yelling and gesturing at some of the fans, ESPN reports. While he initially downplayed the interaction as him just "having fun," by Monday he was apologizing, USA Today reports.

"I was trying to bring energy and enthusiasm yesterday, and I'm sorry and disappointed at how my energy was directed at the end of the game," he told reporters at a videoconference Monday. "My energy should be all-in on coaching, motivating and celebrating with our guys. And I've got to have better wisdom and discernment of when to use that energy and that wasn't the time." He added that he was "just excited to get the win," and noted that the Eagles don't love it when fans boo them. But "we thrive off the crowd when they cheer for us," he said. Some have been unhappy with Sirianni given what is seen as a disparity between the team's performance on the field and the huge amount of talent in its ranks. (More Philadelphia Eagles stories.)