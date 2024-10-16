Baby, It's Cold Outside—Already

It could feel more like November than October this week with a surge of cold air dropping temperatures 10 to 15 degrees below average, CNN reports. A cold front moved from the northcentral US to the east on Monday, delivering a cold chill, but even colder air from Canada will move further south into Wednesday—"likely to be the coolest day since spring for millions," per CNN. The high temperature in Washington, DC, on Wednesday is likely to be around the mid-50s, or 10 to 15 degrees lower than normal for mid-October, the outlet notes. Northern and central Florida could see highs in the 60s, per USA Today .

Atlanta, Georgia, is likely to stay in the 60s through Friday despite average highs near 75 degrees this time of year, while Texas will get some relief from sweltering heat with highs in the 60s and 70s. Large swaths of the Northeast can expect to see highs in the 40s and 50s, bringing the possibility of snow at high elevations and freezing temperatures overnight. Frost and freeze alerts are active for millions. The chill is expected to lift for many areas by the weekend, however. The Southeast is likely to see highs in the 70s and 80s by Saturday, while the Midwest and parts of the Northeast should see highs in the 60s and 70s. (More weather stories.)