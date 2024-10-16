Francesca Eastwood Arrested in Beverly Hills

Francesca Eastwood, daughter of famed actor/director Clint Eastwood and Titanic actor Frances Fisher, was arrested over the weekend, accused of domestic violence. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ that the 31-year-old Fargo and Twin Peaks actor was driving with her boyfriend on Saturday night in Beverly Hills when things first got heated verbally, then physically when Eastwood allegedly attacked her beau. Those sources say Eastwood's boyfriend then called the cops, who advised him to drive to the nearby police "safety zone," which he did.

After police spoke to both Eastwood and the boyfriend, the sources say, and cops saw injuries on the boyfriend, Eastwood was arrested and charged with felony domestic violence. She subsequently posted $50,000 bail and was released from custody. Her boyfriend reportedly declined medical attention.

The Los Angeles Times notes that Eastwood has been arrested previously, in 2015 on a DUI charge. She pleaded no contest in that case, which was dismissed. Her latest scuffle with the law hasn't kept Eastwood off of social media: The Mercury News—which speculates that the boyfriend in question could be actor Alexander Wraith, with whom Eastwood had a baby in 2018—reports that the days since her arrest have been business as usual, with Eastwood posting on Instagram about her new movie. (More Francesca Eastwood stories.)