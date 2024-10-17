Meta Staffers Canned for Abusing Meal Perks

Pro tip: If you work for Meta and have extra meal credits lying around, don't use them to pick up groceries, cosmetics, or other household goods. About two dozen of the company's employees who worked in Los Angeles have found that out the hard way, after being fired last week for abusing vouchers meant for in-office meals.

The perk: The Financial Times notes that, similar to other large tech firms, Meta offers free food to its staff at its Silicon Valley headquarters. However, employees who work at smaller satellite offices often get a per diem for Uber Eats or Grubhub so they can grab a bite while working—$20 for breakfast, and $25 each for lunch and dinner. The Telegraph notes this perk exists to encourage employees to come in more to the office instead of working from home, and to work longer hours.