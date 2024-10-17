Sinwar's Death Seen as 'Seismic Opportunity'

Leaders in Israel, the US, and elsewhere are hailing the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar as an opportunity to end the war in Gaza more than a year after the Oct. 7 attacks Sinwar orchestrated. President Biden said the "day of relief" was similar to the one when Osama bin Laden was killed in 2011, the Washington Post reports. Biden said it was a "good day for Israel, for the United States, and for the world." He said that with Sinwar dead, "there is now the opportunity for a 'day after' in Gaza without Hamas in power, and for a political settlement that provides a better future for Israelis and Palestinians alike."

"Transformative change" possible . Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz, who confirmed Thursday that Sinwar had been killed in a clash with Israeli troops in Gaza, said the leader's death "opens the door for the immediate release of the hostages and for a transformative change in Gaza—one without Hamas and without Iranian control."

. Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz, who confirmed Thursday that Sinwar had been killed in a clash with Israeli troops in Gaza, said the leader's death "opens the door for the immediate release of the hostages and for a transformative change in Gaza—one without Hamas and without Iranian control." Sinwar was "chief obstacle" to ceasefire. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said Sinwar had been the "chief obstacle" to ceasefire talks, reports the New York Times. Miller said there is now a "seismic opportunity" to restart negotiations, adding that the "path that Sinwar wanted for the region—death, destruction, instability, chaos—is a path that we know the people of the region reject."