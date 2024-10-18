Israel Has 'Essentially 2 Paths' After Death of Hamas Leader

Yahya Sinwar, the Hamas leader Americans officials described as the "chief obstacle" to Gaza ceasefire talks, is dead, and analysts say Israel's leaders have a big decision to make. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has a chance to "declare victory" and start winding down the war, the Wall Street Journal reports, but hardliners are urging him to fight on. "It is time to increase the military pressure and step on the neck of the terrorist organization, until its complete defeat." Itamir Ben-Gvir, the country's far-right national security minister, said in a statement after authorities confirmed that Sinwar had been killed by Israeli troops in Gaza.

"Two paths." Shira Efron, director of policy research at the Israel Policy Forum, tells the Washington Post that there are "essentially two paths Israel can take"—choosing to continue the offensive on the grounds that Hamas is "on the verge of complete destruction," or seizing the "opportunity to take the win." "This is the ultimate win—the ladder we needed to climb down and end the war, get back the hostages," he says.