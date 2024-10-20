It's No Longer Taboo to Wear PJs in Public

Like to keep it cozy? Then we have good news: you're pretty much a fashionista. That's according to the Wall Street Journal , which has a trend piece on pajamas' role in the cutting edge of fashion. Lane Florsheim writes that while people caught wearing PJs in public were once seen as "giving up" on their appearance, you can now find pajama bottoms everywhere from schools to offices. Vogue classifies the look—billowy, printed pajama pants—as part of the "quiet luxury" trend, which pulls off a more polished aesthetic when paired with the right top and accessories. Their recommendations of the drawstring pants range from an $18 H&M pair to $1,490 satin-twill bottoms by Balenciaga.

Florsheim notes that while the pajama look is all the rage on TikTok (and even on the runway), older generations aren't as keen on the trend. "Is today pajama day?" one parent asked herself after pulling up to her daughter's high school and seeing a sea of kids dressed in PJs. "I was kind of horrified. To me, it just seems so lazy." But schools aren't too concerned, and some have even altered their dress codes to allow pajama pants. "There are other things administrators need to be focused on, than if a kid has on pajama pants compared to leggings," says a school board committee member in Whitfield County, Georgia, which added pajama pants to its dress code this year. (Shein brings fast fashion to new extremes.)