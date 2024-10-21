Navalny's Widow Aims to Become President of Russia

Yulia Navalnaya says she wants to see Putin become 'an ordinary prisoner in Russia'
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Oct 21, 2024 6:55 PM CDT
Navalny's Widow Aims to Become President of Russia
Yulia Navalnaya takes the stage during the Clinton Global Initiative, on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, in New York.   (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)

Alexei Navalny's widow says she will do everything she can to make Vladimir Putin's regime fall "as soon as possible"—and when he is out of power, she plans to run for president. Yulia Navalny tells the BBC that when free and fair elections can be held in Russia again, she will be a candidate. For now, the 48-year-old is in exile in an undisclosed country. Months after her husband died in a Russian penal colony earlier this year, a Russian court declared her an extremist and issued an arrest warrant.

  • Keeping Navalny's legacy alive. Navalnaya spoke to the BBC and other outlets ahead of Tuesday's release of Patriot, Navalny's posthumous memoir. She compiled his earlier writings and journal entries he managed to smuggle out of prison, the New York Times reports. "It's very important for me to keep his legacy alive, to bring his voice to as many people as possible," she tells the Times. "When you lose somebody who's very close to you, you want everyone to remember him."

  • On the return to Russia. Navalnaya says her husband began writing his memoir after he was poisoned with the nerve agent Novichok and went to Germany for treatment. He was arrested after he returned to Russia in 2021. "There couldn't be any discussion," Navalnaya says of the return. "You just need to support him. I knew that he wants to come back to Russia. I knew that he wants to be with his supporters, he wanted to be an example to all these people with his courage and his bravery to show people that there is no need to be afraid of this dictator."
  • "I want him to be in a Russian prison." She tells the Times of London that she wants Putin to go to prison. "A lot of people say to me—and they think I share these thoughts—'I hate him, I want him to die, I'll drink to Putin's death,' and so on. But I don't feel like this. I don't hate him," she says. "I'm absolutely confident that I don't wish Putin to die. I want him to be in a Russian prison, like my husband was." She says that instead of Putin going on trial in an international court, she wants him "to go from being a kind of tsar of Russia to an ordinary prisoner in Russia."
  • She says they never broke his spirit. Navalnaya says she believes Putin ordered her husband's death, which Russian officials said was due to natural causes. She tells the BBC that harsh prison conditions never broke Navalny's spirit. "I'm absolutely confident that is the point why finally they decided to kill him," she says. "Because they just realized that he will never give up."

  • Laughter was his "superpower." "He really, truly laughed at this regime and at Vladimir Putin," Navalnaya says, describing laughter as Navalny's superpower. "That's why Vladimir Putin hated him so much." In the book, Navalny joked that his death would boost sales. "Let's face it, if a murky assassination attempt using a chemical weapon, followed by a tragic demise in prison, can't move a book, it is hard to imagine what would," he wrote. "What more could the marketing department ask for?"
  • "I want our country to be different." Navalnaya tells the Times that she is carrying on her husband's work as an opposition leader despite the danger because she wants Russia to change. "I want to do it for all the people who are against this regime, and I want to do it for our children, who want to live in Russia, and of course I want to do it for Aleksei's memory," she says. Navalnaya says her husband still inspires people in Russia. Eight months after his death, she says, people still leave fresh flowers at his grave every day.
(More Yulia Navalnaya stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X