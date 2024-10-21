Navalny's Widow Aims to Become President of Russia

Alexei Navalny's widow says she will do everything she can to make Vladimir Putin's regime fall "as soon as possible"—and when he is out of power, she plans to run for president. Yulia Navalny tells the BBC that when free and fair elections can be held in Russia again, she will be a candidate. For now, the 48-year-old is in exile in an undisclosed country. Months after her husband died in a Russian penal colony earlier this year, a Russian court declared her an extremist and issued an arrest warrant.

Keeping Navalny's legacy alive. Navalnaya spoke to the BBC and other outlets ahead of Tuesday's release of Patriot, Navalny's posthumous memoir. She compiled his earlier writings and journal entries he managed to smuggle out of prison, the New York Times reports. "It's very important for me to keep his legacy alive, to bring his voice to as many people as possible," she tells the Times. "When you lose somebody who's very close to you, you want everyone to remember him."