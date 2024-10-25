Phil Lesh's Bass Anchored, Stretched the Grateful Dead

Phil Lesh, a founding member of the Grateful Dead and an innovative musician whose bass playing exemplified psychedelic San Francisco sound, died Friday. He was 84. A post on his Instagram account said he died surrounded by family members but provided no other information. "I was awakened to the power of music early in life through the magic of radio broadcasts and by listening to my father play, from memory, his favorite tunes on the piano," Lesh wrote in his 2005 autobiography, per the New York Times . Music "saved me by giving me a real sense of accomplishment," he wrote.

Lesh's route to rock stardom was not direct. He was a classically trained violinist and jazz trumpeter, per the AP. His early interest in avant-garde music and free jazz later influenced his bass playing for the Grateful Dead, per USA Today. He played keyboards in an early version of the band, then later met Jerry Garcia while working as a recording engineer at a radio station. Garcia was a bluegrass banjo player at the time. Lesh accepted Garcia's offer to join his folk-rock band, the Warlocks, though he'd never played bass before. Garcia was undeterred. Lesh's lack of education in the instrument may have helped lead to his fresh approach to playing.

He also contributed high harmonies and the occasional lead vocal. His instrument's interplay with the other members' instruments, especially Garcia's lead guitar, defined the Dead's sound. Lesh co-wrote songs including such jams as "St. Stephen" and "Dark Star," as well as the more conventional "Cumberland Blues," "Truckin,'" and "Box of Rain," per the Times. With Garcia, guitarist Bob Weir, and drummer Bill Kreutzmann, Lesh—at times battling addiction—remained in the band from 1965 to 1995, when Garcia died. Lesh wrote that life was like the Dead's music: "a series of recurring themes, transpositions, repetitions, unexpected developments, all converging to define form that is not necessarily apparent until its ending has come and gone." (More obituary stories.)