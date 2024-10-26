Death Toll Rises in Philippines: 'The Water Was Just Too Much'

The number of dead and missing in massive flooding and landslides wrought by Tropical Storm Trami in the Philippines has reached nearly 130, and the president said Saturday that many areas remained isolated with people in need of rescue. Trami blew away from the northwestern Philippines on Friday, leaving at least 85 people dead and 41 others missing in in one of the Southeast Asian archipelago's deadliest and most destructive storms so far this year, the government's disaster-response agency said. The death toll was expected to rise as reports come in from previously isolated areas, the AP reports.

Police, firefighters, and other emergency personnel, backed by three backhoes and sniffer dogs, dug up one of the last two missing villagers in the lakeside town of Talisay in Batangas province Saturday. A father waiting for word on his 14-year-old daughter wept as rescuers placed remains in a black body bag. Distraught, he followed police officers, who carried the body bag down a mud-strewn village alley to a police van. The man said he was sure it was his daughter, but authorities needed to do checks to confirm the identity of the villager dug up in the mound. In a basketball gym at the town center, more than a dozen white coffins were placed side by side, bearing remains of those found in the heaps of mud, boulders, and trees that cascaded Thursday afternoon down the slope of a wooded ridge in Talisay's Sampaloc village.

President Ferdinand Marcos, who inspected another hard-hit region southeast of Manila Saturday, said the unusually large volume of rainfall dumped by the storm—including in some areas that saw one to two months' worth of rainfall in just 24 hours—overwhelmed flood controls in provinces lashed by Trami. "The water was just too much," Marcos told reporters, per the AP. His administration, he said, would start work on a major flood control project that can meet the threats posed by climate change. More than 5 million people were in the path of the storm, the government agency said. The storm was forecast to batter Vietnam over the weekend if it stays on course.