Ex-Louisville Cop Found Guilty in Breonna Taylor Case

A federal jury on Friday convicted a former Kentucky police detective of using excessive force on Breonna Taylor during a botched 2020 drug raid that left her dead. The 12-member jury returned the late-night verdict after clearing Brett Hankison earlier in the evening on a charge that he used excessive force on Taylor's neighbors, per the AP . It was the first conviction of a Louisville police officer who was involved in the deadly raid. Some members of the jury were in tears as the verdict was read around 9:30pm local time. They'd earlier indicated to the judge in two separate messages that they were deadlocked on the charge of using excessive force on Taylor, but they chose to continue deliberating. The six-man, six-woman jury deliberated for more than 20 hours over three days.

Hankison fired 10 shots into Taylor's glass door and windows during the raid but didn't hit anyone. Some shots flew into a next-door neighbor's adjoining apartment. The death of the 26-year-old Black woman, along with the May 2020 police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, sparked racial injustice protests nationwide. A separate jury deadlocked on federal charges against Hankison last year, and he was acquitted on state charges of wanton endangerment in 2022. Hankison, 48, argued throughout the trial that he was acting to protect his fellow officers after Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired on them when they broke down Taylor's door with a battering ram. Hankison's lawyers argued during closing statements on Wednesday that Hankison was acting properly "in a very tense, very chaotic environment" that lasted about 12 seconds.

They emphasized that Hankison's shots didn't hit anyone. Neither of the officers who shot Taylor—former Sgt. John Mattingly and former Detective Myles Cosgrove—were charged in Taylor's death. Federal and state prosecutors have said those officers were justified in returning fire, since Taylor's boyfriend shot at them first. The conviction against Hankison carries a maximum sentence of life in prison. He'll be sentenced on March 12 by US District Judge Rebecca Grady Jennings. Taylor's mother, Tamika Palmer, celebrated the verdict with friends outside the federal courthouse, saying, "It took a lot of time. It took a lot of patience. It was hard. The jurors took their time to really understand that Breonna deserved justice." Bernice King, the daughter of Martin Luther King Jr., called the verdict "a long-awaited moment of accountability." More here.