It's Billed as the Most Expensive Martini in the US

A Chicago restaurant is serving a martini that will set you back $13,000, and while the ingredients are top-notch, the main reason for that price tag is that it comes with a diamond necklace, reports Quartz. The Marrow Martini is being offered at Adalina restaurant, concocted by the eatery's Colin Hofer, named sommelier of the year in 2022 by the Michelin Guide. The "Marrow" part of the name is key—the restaurant partnered with jeweler Marrow Fine to create what it's billing as the most expensive martini in the nation, per CBS Chicago. So what's in it?