It's Billed as the Most Expensive Martini in the US

$13K cocktail comes with diamond necklace at Chicago's Adalina restaurant
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 2, 2024 5:30 AM CDT
It's Billed as the Most Expensive Martini in the US
The pricey drink (and necklace).   (Marrow Fine)

A Chicago restaurant is serving a martini that will set you back $13,000, and while the ingredients are top-notch, the main reason for that price tag is that it comes with a diamond necklace, reports Quartz. The Marrow Martini is being offered at Adalina restaurant, concocted by the eatery's Colin Hofer, named sommelier of the year in 2022 by the Michelin Guide. The "Marrow" part of the name is key—the restaurant partnered with jeweler Marrow Fine to create what it's billing as the most expensive martini in the nation, per CBS Chicago. So what's in it?

  • The drink: The cocktail uses Clase Azul Mezcal—not gin, which may turn off martini purists, notes Quartz—along with clarified heirloom tomato water and lemon basil olive oil. "I decided to smoke the entire cocktail in a cloche," says Hofer, per JCK. "This step not only emphasizes the uniqueness of the drink but also amplifies the mezcal's natural smokiness."
  • The gems: The diamond tennis necklace has 150 diamonds set in 14-karat gold.
  • A sale: The restaurant has sold at least one of the drinks, to an anonymous diner who wanted to surprise his wife, per CBS.
(More cocktails stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X