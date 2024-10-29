Judge: Paul Pelosi Attacker 'Will Never Get Out of Prison'

The man who was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for attacking the husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with a hammer in their California home was given a life term without the possibility of parole on Tuesday following a separate state trial.

A San Francisco jury in June found David DePape guilty of charges including aggravated kidnapping, first-degree burglary, and false imprisonment of an elder. Before sentencing DePape to life for the kidnapping conviction, Judge Harry Dorfman rejected defense attorneys' arguments that he be granted a new state trial for the 2022 attack against Paul Pelosi, who was 82 years old at the time, the AP reports. Dorfman also sentenced DePape to additional years on the other counts, but all the sentences, including the federal one, will run concurrently.