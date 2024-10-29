SCOTUS Rejects RFK Jr.'s Emergency Appeal

The Supreme Court has rejected Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s last-ditch bid to have himself removed from ballots in two swing states. In the emergency appeal, Kennedy, who suspended his campaign and endorsed Donald Trump in August, argued that leaving his name on ballots in Michigan and Wisconsin would violate his First Amendment rights by "forcing him to suggest to voters that he is still a candidate," CNN reports. The Supreme Courts of both states ruled against Kennedy last month.

Both states said it would be impossible to remove Kennedy's name from ballots since early and absentee voting is underway, the AP reports. According to court documents, more than than 1.5 million people in Michigan and more than 850,000 people in Wisconsin have already returned absentee ballots. More than 250,000 people in Michigan have voted early in person. NBC News reports that "it never seemed likely" that the Supreme Court would side with Kennedy, though Justice Neil Gorsuch, in a public dissent, said he would have granted the request in the Michigan case.

Kennedy has been trying to get his name removed from ballots in swing states where he could take votes away from Trump. He has succeeded in doing so in states including Georgia, Arizona, Nevada, and North Carolina, which had to reprint ballots, delaying distribution, after an appeals court ruled in his favor. In other states, he has been fighting to stay on the ballot. Last month, the Supreme Court rejected his attempt to stay on the New York ballot. (More Robert F. Kennedy Jr. 2024 stories.)