The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the New York Yankees in Game 5 of the World Series at Yankee Stadium Wednesday night to win the whole thing, USA Today reports. While the Yankees led 5-0 by the third inning, in the fifth inning, the Dodgers rallied with five runs to tie the score. The final score was 7-6, giving the Dodgers their eighth world championship. They led the series 4-1, with the Yankees' only win coming in Game 4. (More World Series stories.)