Florida Surfer Survives 2 Shark Attacks at Same Beach

Cole Taschman was 16 the first time a shark attacked him at Bathtub Beach in front of his parents' house in Stuart, Florida. He survived the 2013 incident—as well as a second shark attack, which took place at the same beach 11 years later. While surfing last Friday, Taschman, now 28, tells the TCPalm that while paddling, "my feet are behind me, they were laying flat on the board, and an about eight- or nine-foot either bull shark or tiger shark came up behind me and snatched my feet." He was hospitalized for four days with three torn tendons and one partially torn tendon; he required two surgeries (and may need a third) plus 93 stitches and 10 to 15 staples, but is now recovering at home.