Hurricanes, Strikes Result in Anemic Hiring Numbers Employers added just 12K jobs in October, lowest since 2020 Boeing 737 Max aircrafts are seen behind fences as striking Boeing workers picket on Sept. 24, 2024, next to the company's facilities in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, File) America's employers added just 12,000 jobs in October, a total that economists say was held down by the effects of hurricanes and a Boeing strike in particular that left many workers temporarily off payrolls. The report provided a somewhat blurry view of the job market at the end of a presidential race that has pivoted heavily on voters' feelings about the economy, per the AP. The drop: Last month's hiring gain was down significantly from the 223,000 jobs that were added in September. But economists had predicted that hurricanes Helene and Milton, combined with strikes at Boeing and elsewhere, had the effect of pushing down net job growth by tens of thousands of jobs in October. Expectations: Still, the figure is well below the 100,000 expected and is the smallest gain since December 2020, per CNBC. The rate: Friday's report from the Labor Department also showed that the unemployment rate remained at 4.1% last month. The low jobless rate suggests that the labor market is still fundamentally healthy, if not as robust as it was early this year. Markets: Wall Street seemed unfazed by the new numbers: In fact, Dow futures were up more than 150 points as Amazon in particular outperformed expectations in its latest earnings reports.