Hurricanes, Strikes Result in Anemic Hiring Numbers

America's employers added just 12,000 jobs in October, a total that economists say was held down by the effects of hurricanes and a Boeing strike in particular that left many workers temporarily off payrolls. The report provided a somewhat blurry view of the job market at the end of a presidential race that has pivoted heavily on voters' feelings about the economy, per the AP.

The drop: Last month's hiring gain was down significantly from the 223,000 jobs that were added in September. But economists had predicted that hurricanes Helene and Milton, combined with strikes at Boeing and elsewhere, had the effect of pushing down net job growth by tens of thousands of jobs in October.