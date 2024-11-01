US /
F-35

After Pilot Ejected, F-35 Flew on Its Own for 11 Minutes

Investigators blame pilot error, training manual
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 1, 2024 8:11 AM CDT
F-35 Flew for 11 Minutes After Pilot Ejected
Airmen from Joint Base Charleston speak to a family next to the site of a crashed F-35 about the operation to recover the fighter jet in Williamsburg County, SC, on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023.   (Henry Taylor/The Post And Courier via AP, File)

A pilot who ejected from a stealth fighter jet over South Carolina last year made an "inappropriate" decision, a Marine Corps investigation has concluded. The investigation found that the pilot of the F-35 Lightning II jet "incorrectly diagnosed an out-of-controlled flight emergency and ejected from a flyable aircraft, albeit under extremely challenging cognitive and flight conditions," CBS News reports. Investigators said the $100 million aircraft flew on its own for 11 minutes and 21 seconds after the pilot ejected. It crashed into forest and farmland around 70 miles away from where the pilot parachuted into a home's backyard. The debris wasn't found until the next day.

Investigators noted that the jet suffered several system failures, including electrical and display malfunctions, as the pilot prepared to land amid heavy rain at Joint Base Charleston on Sept. 17 last year, the AP reports. The pilot's name was redacted from the report, but Military.com identifies him as Col. Charles "Tre" Del Pizzo, 49. Investigators said both his primary radios failed and his helmet displays went out three times. He also experienced spatial disorientation. "With no visible reference to the horizon or ground, and unsure of which flight instruments he could trust, he perceived that the aircraft was still not responding to his commands to convert—and therefore was out-of-controlled flight," they wrote.

The report did not recommend any punitive action for the pilot, but Del Pizzo, who has more than 25 years of experience as a combat pilot, tells the Marine Corps Times that he was fired from command of a prestigious squadron because of the incident. He notes that the investigation concluded there was no dereliction of duty and he followed proper procedures. Investigators criticized the F-35 training manual's definition of an out-of-control flight. It states that an aircraft should be considered out of control if it is not responding properly to a pilot's inputs. The pilot "applied an appropriate emergency procedure in response to a perceived loss of aircraft control below 6,000 feet," investigators said. But the definition, they said, "is too broad and contributed to this mishap." (More F-35 stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X