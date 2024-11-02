Nigeria Charges 29 Minors With Death Penalty Crimes in Protest

Twenty-nine children could be facing the death penalty in Nigeria after they were arraigned Friday for participating in a protest against the country's record cost-of-living crisis. Four of them collapsed in court due to exhaustion before they could enter a plea. A total of 76 protesters were charged with 10 felony counts, including treason, destruction of property, public disturbance and mutiny, according to the charge sheet seen by the AP . The minors range in age from 14 to 17. "A country that has a duty to educate its children will decide to punish those children," a lawyer for some of them said. "These children have been in detention for 90 days without food."

Frustration over the cost-of-living crisis has led to several mass protests in recent months. In August, at least 20 people were shot to death, and hundreds more were arrested at a protest demanding better opportunities and jobs for young people. Akintayo Balogun, a private lawyer based in Abuja, said the Child Rights Act does not allow any child to be subject to criminal proceedings and sentenced to death, per the AP. "So taking minors before a federal high court is wrong, ab initio, except if the government is able to prove that the boys are all above 19 years," Balogun said.

The court eventually granted $5,900 bail to the defendants and imposed stringent conditions they are yet to meet, counsel Marshal Abubakar said. Yemi Adamolekun, executive director of Enough is Enough, a civil society organization promoting good governance in Nigeria, said authorities have no business prosecuting children. "The chief justice of Nigeria should be ashamed, she is a woman and a mother," Adamolekun said.