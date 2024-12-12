A Flip in the Arctic Tundra: It's Now a Carbon Dioxide Source

Forget what you learned in grade school science class: The Arctic tundra is no longer the carbon sink it once was. "The tundra, which is experiencing warming and increased wildfire, is now emitting more carbon that it stores, which will worsen climate change impacts," NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad said in a press release. "This is yet one more sign, predicted by scientists, of the consequences of inadequately reducing fossil fuel pollution." The research behind that finding and others—for instance, that the Arctic is warming more rapidly than the global average for the 11th consecutive year—appeared in the NOAA's annual Arctic Report Card released Tuesday. More: