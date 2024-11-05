First Results Reported in Election 2024

If you hoped the miniscule township of Dixville Notch would serve as a bellwether for Election 2024, steel yourself for disappointment: The New Hampshire locale, which has opened and closed its poll just after midnight of Election Day since 1960, has reported a draw: three votes for Kamala Harris, and three votes for Donald Trump. CNN reports the unincorporated township's voters consist of four Republicans and two undeclared voters. As for the state's tight and closely watched governor's race, WMUR reports Republican Kelly Ayotte received five votes to Democrat Joyce Craig's single vote.

CNN reports that eligible voters there did as they have done for the past 64 years: Assembled at the "now-dormant" Balsams Hotel to cast their ballots just after midnight; the AP reports they did so "after a rousing accordion version of the national anthem." As for Dixville Notch's recent history, its voters have aligned with Democrats in the two prior elections: The township voted 5-0 for Joe Biden in 2020 and 4-3 for Hillary Clinton in 2016. (More Election 2024 stories.)