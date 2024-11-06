Trump Was Just Handed a Legal Reprieve

In becoming the first convicted felon ever to win the presidency, Donald Trump has pulled off a remarkable escape. "Staring down four potential criminal trials on 91 charges and decades in prison ... Trump staked his defense on winning back the White House, a strategy that has now paid off," per the Hill. Indeed, "he beat the system that tried to put him in jail" as "his victory virtually guarantees that he will never face serious legal accountability for an avalanche of alleged wrongdoing," per Politico. More:



Federal cases: With control of the Justice Department as president, Trump will have the authority to shut down the two federal cases against him, per Reuters. Special Counsel Jack Smith brought charges over Trump's attempt to overturn his 2020 election loss and retention of classified documents and is currently appealing the dismissal of those charges. But Trump has vowed to fire Smith "within two seconds" of taking office.