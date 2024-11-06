The World Reacts to Trump's Victory

People around the world are absorbing the news that Donald Trump will retake the White House, with world leaders from Israel to Hungary offering up congratulations, along with praise. Several leaders described the win as "historic." More than one called it the biggest comeback in US history. Other notable individuals, including Trump ally Elon Musk and Trump enemy Stormy Daniels, have also weighed in. A roundup of reaction, via Fox News, ABC News, and Al Jazeera:
- Elon Musk: He shared an edited image on X, showing him holding a sink against the backdrop of the Oval Office. "Let that sink in," he wrote. It was a replay of a joke from 2022 when he bought what was then Twitter.
- Stormy Daniels: The adult film star who suggested Trump would have her tried for treason told Good Morning Britain on Wednesday that she is
"shocked and ashamed of what has happened in my country." "You cannot tell me that it's not because of racism that [Kamala Harris] did not win," she added.
- Mark Cuban: "Congrats @realDonaldTrump. You won fair and square. Congrats to @elonmusk as well. #Godspeed," the billionaire Shark Tank star who campaigned with Vice President Kamala Harris wrote on X.
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: "Congratulations on history's greatest comeback," he wrote to Trump on X. "Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America."
- Hamas: In a statement, the Palestinian group said it was withholding judgment. But it said Trump must "listen to the voices of the American community itself rejecting the aggression on Gaza" and realize Palestinians "will not accept a path that diminishes their rights."
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky: He congratulated Trump on an "impressive" victory and said the pair had discussed "ways to put an end to Russian aggression against Ukraine." He added Trump's "commitment to the 'peace through strength' approach in global affairs ... can practically bring just peace in Ukraine closer."
- Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban: The longtime conservative ally of Trump called it "the biggest comeback in US political history!" as well as "a much needed victory for the World!" on X.
- South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol: "Under your strong leadership, the future of the [Republic of Korea]-US alliance and America will shine brighter," he wrote of Trump. "Look forward to working closely with you."
- British Prime Minister Keir Starmer: He congratulated Trump on a "historic" victory, noting the US and UK are "the closest of allies." "I look forward to working with you in the years ahead," he wrote.
- French President Emmanuel Macron: "Ready to work together as we have done for four years," Macron wrote on X. "With your convictions and with mine. With respect and ambition. For more peace and prosperity."
- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi: Modi congratulated his "friend" on a "historic" win, adding, "As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership."
- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan: "I congratulate my friend Donald Trump," Erdogan wrote on X. "I hope that Turkey-US relations will strengthen, that regional and global crises and wars, especially the Palestinian issue and the Russia-Ukraine war, will come to an end."
Notably, there has been no comment so far from Russian President Vladimir Putin or Chinese President Xi Jinping. (More Donald Trump
stories.)