The World Reacts to Trump's Victory

People around the world are absorbing the news that Donald Trump will retake the White House, with world leaders from Israel to Hungary offering up congratulations, along with praise. Several leaders described the win as "historic." More than one called it the biggest comeback in US history. Other notable individuals, including Trump ally Elon Musk and Trump enemy Stormy Daniels, have also weighed in. A roundup of reaction, via Fox News, ABC News, and Al Jazeera:



Elon Musk: He shared an edited image on X, showing him holding a sink against the backdrop of the Oval Office. "Let that sink in," he wrote. It was a replay of a joke from 2022 when he bought what was then Twitter.

Stormy Daniels: The adult film star who suggested Trump would have her tried for treason told Good Morning Britain on Wednesday that she is

"shocked and ashamed of what has happened in my country." "You cannot tell me that it's not because of racism that [Kamala Harris] did not win," she added.

Mark Cuban: "Congrats @realDonaldTrump. You won fair and square. Congrats to @elonmusk as well. #Godspeed," the billionaire Shark Tank star who campaigned with Vice President Kamala Harris wrote on X.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: "Congratulations on history's greatest comeback," he wrote to Trump on X. "Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America."

Hamas: In a statement, the Palestinian group said it was withholding judgment. But it said Trump must "listen to the voices of the American community itself rejecting the aggression on Gaza" and realize Palestinians "will not accept a path that diminishes their rights."