The Hits Keep Coming Over Musk's $1M Giveaway

Day after judge rules his PAC could continue sweepstakes, 2 lawsuits emerge
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 6, 2024 7:11 AM CST
Musk, PAC Hit With Lawsuits Over $1M Giveaway
Elon Musk speaks before Donald Trump at a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 27 in New York.   (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Two individuals have sued Elon Musk over his $1 million-a-day election giveaway, and one hopes to turn it into a class-action suit. Reuters reports that the complaint filed by Jacqueline McAferty in Austin, Texas, alleges Musk and his pro-Trump America PAC fraudulently prompted voters to sign his petition to support the Constitution by telling them that the daily winner would be selected randomly. The development comes after a Pennsylvania judge earlier this week had ruled that the sweepstakes could continue through Election Day. More:

  • McAferty's suit: Her complaint, which is suing Musk for fraud and breach of contract, claims that the PAC had already determined the winners and was just using the petition to collect voter information, per the Verge. Her suit also notes that the defendants profited from the giveaway by sending traffic to Musk's X social media platform.

  • Second complaint: Axios and the National Review report that Robert Anthony Alvarez of Michigan also filed a lawsuit Tuesday against Musk and his PAC, claiming that the petition was advertised as a "nonpartisan giveaway" and that "the selection not only is not random, but is a targeted process that eliminates anyone who is not a Republican or vocal supporter of Donald Trump." Per a recent NBC News report, none of the contest's first 14 winners were registered Democrats or Kamala Harris supporters.
  • The petition: On Oct. 20, McAferty signed Musk's petition, which asked for a signer's first and last name, address, phone number, and email. "The America PAC petition places no limitations on America PAC's use of or sale of the personal data it collects, nor does it provide any additional information about the planned use of data," the complaint notes.
  • Initial suit: McAferty's complaint cited findings from a first suit filed by Philly DA Larry Krasner. "In defending himself against the first lawsuit, [Musk] provided fuel for a second one," Mashable notes. In that case, Krasner alleged Musk and the America PAC ran an illegal lottery, attempted to sway voters, and breached consumer protection laws by making "deceptive, vague, or misleading statements."
(More Elon Musk stories.)

