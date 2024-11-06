The Hits Keep Coming Over Musk's $1M Giveaway

Two individuals have sued Elon Musk over his $1 million-a-day election giveaway, and one hopes to turn it into a class-action suit. Reuters reports that the complaint filed by Jacqueline McAferty in Austin, Texas, alleges Musk and his pro-Trump America PAC fraudulently prompted voters to sign his petition to support the Constitution by telling them that the daily winner would be selected randomly. The development comes after a Pennsylvania judge earlier this week had ruled that the sweepstakes could continue through Election Day. More:

McAferty's suit: Her complaint, which is suing Musk for fraud and breach of contract, claims that the PAC had already determined the winners and was just using the petition to collect voter information, per the Verge. Her suit also notes that the defendants profited from the giveaway by sending traffic to Musk's X social media platform.