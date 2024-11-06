Jon Stewart Rips Into Pollsters on Election Night

With the race still not yet called for Donald Trump , Jon Stewart took aim at the pollsters who've been calling the race for months, reports the Daily Beast . "I do want to very quickly send a quick message to all the pollsters, the election pollsters: Blow me," Stewart said. "I don't want to f---ing hear from you again, ever. I don't ever want to hear, 'We've connected to the ...' You don't know s--- about s---, and I don't care for it."

Stewart continued, while showing clips of other past political predictions gone awry: "Here's what we know ... is that we don't really know anything. And that we're going to come out of this election and we're gonna make all kind of pronouncements about what this country is and what this world is, and the truth is, we're not really gonna know s--." As for lessons learned? "The lessons that our pundits take away from these results, that they will pronounce with certainty, will be wrong," Stewart asserted.

Stewart also made an "emotional plea for hope," per Variety. "This isn't the end. I promise you, this is not the end," he said. "And we have to regroup and we have to continue to fight and continue to work day in and day out to create the better society for our children, for this world, for this country that we know is possible. It's possible." (Nate Silver abruptly pulled the plug on his prediction model Tuesday night.)