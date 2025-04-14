White Lotus Star Calls Out SNL for 'Mean and Unfunny' Skit

The latest White Lotus-adjacent controversy is actually a Saturday Night Live controversy. This weekend's episode of SNL featured a parody of the HBO comedy-drama series titled " The White Potus ," in which President Trump and his family were depicted as White Lotus-like characters—with one notable exception. SNL cast member Sarah Sherman played the only non-political character, a parody of Aimee Lou Wood's White Lotus character. Jon Hamm, as Robert F. Kennedy Jr., asked Sherman's character about removing fluoride from drinking water, leading Sherman to respond, "Fluoride? What's that?" and open her mouth to reveal a large set of fake teeth, Entertainment Weekly reports. Wood, in a series of Instagram stories, says she found the moment "mean and unfunny."

It was meant to mock Wood's own teeth, which have been covered "exhaustively" in the media, as GQ put it in a piece on Wood last week. At the time, the British actress told the magazine all the focus on her teeth could be a bit much. "It makes me really happy that it's symbolizing rebellion and freedom, but there's a limit," she says of her unconventional (for Hollywood) appearance. "The whole conversation is just about my teeth, and it makes me a bit sad because I'm not getting to talk about my work." Days later, following the SNL sketch, she added on Instagram, "Yes, take the piss for sure—that's what the show is about—but there must be a cleverer, more nuanced, less cheap way?" She later updated fans that she had received an apology from the show. (More Saturday Night Live stories.)