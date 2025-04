The Whiting Foundation has singled out 10 emerging authors who will receive $50,000 grants bestowed annually by the organization. Since 1985, the foundation has had a mission to nurture "new creations" by supporting poets, playwrights, and authors of fiction and nonfiction. Past winners have included Tony Kushner, Colson Whitehead, Alice McDermott, and Tracy K. Smith, per the AP and NPR . This year's winners:

Liza Birkenmeier

Elwin Cotman

Emil Ferris

Samuel Kolawole

Claire Luchette

Karisma Price

Aisha Sabatini Sloan

Shubha Sunder

Sofi Thanhauser

Annie Wenstrup

The foundation website has short bios on each. Cotman, for example, writes fiction that offers "illuminating sites of bawdy humor and horror," while Price's poems are "songs, howls, portraits, critiques." Judges praised the "dreamlike" essays of Sabatini Sloan for their "startling connections between the personal and the collective." Wenstrup, another poet, brings together "the sacred and profane." (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)