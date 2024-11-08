Australia's Ambassador to the US Deletes Anti-Trump Tweets

Australia's ambassador to the US quickly deleted tweets critical of Donald Trump when it became clear the Republican would be returning for a second term as president. In one of the posts, Kevin Rudd, who twice served as Australia's prime minister, called Trump "the. most destructive president in history," the New York Times reports. "He drags America and democracy through the mud," Rudd wrote in the 2020 post. "He thrives on fomenting, not healing, division."

A statement on Rudd's personal website said that in his "previous role as the head of an independent US-based think tank," he regularly commented on US politics. "Out of respect for the office of President of the United States, and following the election of President Trump, Ambassador Rudd has now removed these past commentaries from his personal website and social media channels," it said. "This has been done to eliminate the possibility of such comments being misconstrued as reflecting his positions as Ambassador and, by extension, the views of the Australian Government."