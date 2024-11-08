Australia's Ambassador to the US Deletes Anti-Trump Tweets

In 2020, former PM Kevin Rudd called Trump 'the most destructive president in history'
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 8, 2024 7:23 AM CST
Former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd speaks at a Labor Party rally.   (Lukas Coch/AAP Image via AP)

Australia's ambassador to the US quickly deleted tweets critical of Donald Trump when it became clear the Republican would be returning for a second term as president. In one of the posts, Kevin Rudd, who twice served as Australia's prime minister, called Trump "the. most destructive president in history," the New York Times reports. "He drags America and democracy through the mud," Rudd wrote in the 2020 post. "He thrives on fomenting, not healing, division."

  • A statement on Rudd's personal website said that in his "previous role as the head of an independent US-based think tank," he regularly commented on US politics. "Out of respect for the office of President of the United States, and following the election of President Trump, Ambassador Rudd has now removed these past commentaries from his personal website and social media channels," it said. "This has been done to eliminate the possibility of such comments being misconstrued as reflecting his positions as Ambassador and, by extension, the views of the Australian Government."

  • In March, Trump criticized Rudd when British politician Nigel Farage shared some of the comments with him. "I don't know much about him. I heard he was a little bit nasty. I hear he's not the brightest bulb. But I don't know much about him," Trump said, per the Guardian. "But if he's at all hostile, he will not be there long."
  • While opposition lawmakers in Australia are calling for Rudd to resign, officials including Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Foreign Minister Penny Wong have declared confidence in Rudd, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reports. Officials note that Trump has been willing to work with people who have strongly criticized him in the past—including JD Vance.
  • Albanese also has past Trump comments to deal with, Gizmodo reports. In a video from 2017 that recently resurfaced, Albanese, then an opposition lawmaker, said Trump "scares the s---" out of him.
