Fire Breaks Out at Mark Wahlberg's New Eatery

Mark Wahlberg's new Vegas restaurant, Flecha Cantina, saw its grand opening in September, but Thursday was meant to be the day when Wahlberg officially cut the ribbon on the place. A fire broke out on the eatery's patio the day before the ceremony, however, causing a bit of a scare but, thankfully, no injuries or serious damage, according to authorities. Video circulating online shows the blaze consuming the front exterior of the building, located in a shopping center along Las Vegas Boulevard, per KSNV .

According to a release seen by People, the Clark County Fire Department received a call about the fire around 5:30pm local time and rushed to the scene, where they found sprinklers working on the already-evacuated restaurant. It appears from surveillance video that the fire originally burst out of a propane fire pit on the patio, which is where the fire stayed contained; the fire department notes the restaurant's interior was undamaged.

A rep for Flecha Cantina says the company that operates its sprinkler system came out to reset everything, and the restaurant was reopened for business by 7pm. The place was going ahead with its ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday. "The only damage was the fire pit and the chair next to it," Flecha officials say in a statement, per KSNV. (More Mark Wahlberg stories.)