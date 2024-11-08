Family Moved Into Inherited Home 2 Weeks Ago, Lost It in Wildfire

Thousands are under evacuation orders as the ferocious Mountain Fire continues to rage across California's Ventura County—a most unwelcome welcome for Brittanie Bibby and her family, who just saw the home in Camarillo she recently inherited from her dad go up in flames. "We lost everything," she tells the Los Angeles Times . "All of our family memories, all of our possessions, Social Security cards, death certificates, birth certificates, my husband's father's ashes, my father's ashes, and my mother's ashes." Bibby, her husband Kenneth, and their toddler Ken had just moved into the home two weeks ago from Arizona, after pushing their finances to the max to renovate the rundown home.

"There was a wildfire in the Balcom Canyon area that jumped the [Highway] 118 and started up the hill where our new home was," Bibby wrote on a GoFundMe to help raise money for her now-homeless family. "We barely were able to evacuate as the flames were right across the street. We found out hours later our home burned to nothing." KTLA notes that the fire, which broke out Wednesday morning continued moving north overnight into Friday, with more than 130 homes left in ruins so far in its wake—including the home of Metrolink CEO Darren Kettle, per the Times—and more than 20,000 acres burned.

In its latest update from Thursday evening, Cal Fire reported that the Mountain Fire was only 5% contained. Evacuation orders remain in place for upward of 10,000 residents, and Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency. Perhaps the only saving grace is that strong Santa Ana winds are set to die down on Friday. A National Weather Service meteorologist tells the New York Times that on Thursday, gusts decreased from as fast as 80mph to about 35mph.

At least 10 people have been injured in the fire, mostly from smoke inhalation, according to local officials. Adding extra stress to the Bibby family's situation is the fact that baby Ken has asthma, and his inhaler and meds were lost in the blaze. "We have been doing everything in our power to keep him in filtered air and clean air so he doesn't get triggered by the ash," Brittanie Bibby tells the Los Angeles Times. (More California wildfires stories.)