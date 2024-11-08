Llamas on the Loose on Utah Train Tracks

It's not yet clear whether the small herd has been recaptured
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Nov 8, 2024 9:08 AM CST
Llamas Escape Owner, Run Free on Utah Train Tracks
Stock photo.   (Getty Images / JHVEPhoto)

A small herd of domestic llamas was spotted taking an evening stroll on the train tracks in Provo, Utah, on Thursday after the woolen creatures escaped from their owner, according to the Utah Transit Authority. Several emergency responders were dispatched to round up the five llamas after transit officials received reports of the animals wandering the Union Pacific line, the AP reports. The llama search did not delay train service, transit authority spokesperson Gavin Gustafson said.

Whether the llamas had been caught was unknown as of 10pm local time, about three and a half hours after crews were called to the area 43 miles south of Salt Lake City, Gustafson said. Details about how the llamas escaped and where they came from were not immediately available.

