Grocery Shopping Is Most Expensive in These States

Visual Capitalist has the scoop on where groceries cost the most in the US
By Gina Carey,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 16, 2024 5:30 AM CST
A food shopper pushes a cart of groceries at a supermarket in Bellflower, California.   (AP Photo/Allison Dinner, File)

Curious how the price of eggs (and other groceries) is really looking across the country? Visual Capitalist has the scoop on how grocery shopping averages out across the US, with the median household dropping $270 on a weekly haul. That's up about 20% nationwide since August 2020. Wisconsin fared best in the analysis—with households dishing out about $221 per week—while these 10 states had the most costly grocery tabs in America:

  1. Hawaii: $334 per week
  2. Alaska: $329
  3. California: $298
  4. Nevada: $295
  5. Mississippi: $291
  6. Washington: $288
  7. Florida: $287
  8. New Mexico, Texas: $286 (tie)
  1. Louisiana: $283
See the full list on Visual Capitalist. (These are the most giving US states.)

