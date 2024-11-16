US / food prices Grocery Shopping Is Most Expensive in These States Visual Capitalist has the scoop on where groceries cost the most in the US By Gina Carey, Newser Staff Posted Nov 16, 2024 5:30 AM CST Copied A food shopper pushes a cart of groceries at a supermarket in Bellflower, California. (AP Photo/Allison Dinner, File) Curious how the price of eggs (and other groceries) is really looking across the country? Visual Capitalist has the scoop on how grocery shopping averages out across the US, with the median household dropping $270 on a weekly haul. That's up about 20% nationwide since August 2020. Wisconsin fared best in the analysis—with households dishing out about $221 per week—while these 10 states had the most costly grocery tabs in America: Hawaii: $334 per week Alaska: $329 California: $298 Nevada: $295 Mississippi: $291 Washington: $288 Florida: $287 New Mexico, Texas: $286 (tie) Louisiana: $283 See the full list on Visual Capitalist. (These are the most giving US states.) Report an error