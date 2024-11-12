NY Judge Delays Ruling on Scrapping Trump's Conviction

A judge on Tuesday postponed a decision on whether to undo President-elect Trump's conviction in his hush money case as his lawyers argued that his election last week warrants dismissing the case altogether so he can run the country. New York Judge Juan Merchan had been set to rule Tuesday on their earlier request to throw out his conviction for a different reason—because of a US Supreme Court ruling this summer on presidential immunity. Instead, he told Trump's lawyers he'd delay the ruling until Nov. 19 so that prosecutors can give their view of what to do in light of Trump's impending return to the White House. According to emails filed in court Tuesday, Trump's lawyers and prosecutors had agreed in recent days to the one-week postponement, reports the AP .

Because of the "unprecedented circumstances," prosecutors need to consider how to balance the "competing interests" of the jury's verdict and the presidency, prosecutor Matthew Colangelo wrote. Trump lawyer Emil Bove, meanwhile, argued that throwing out the case is "necessary to avoid unconstitutional impediments to President Trump's ability to govern." A jury convicted Trump in May of falsifying business records related to a $130,000 payment to porn actor Stormy Daniels in 2016. Trump's lawyers cited the Supreme Court ruling to argue that the hush money jury got some evidence it shouldn't have, such as Trump's presidential financial disclosure form and testimony from some White House aides. Prosecutors disagreed and said the evidence in question was only "a sliver" of their case.

Trump has been fighting for months to overturn the verdict and could now seek to leverage his status as president-elect. Although he was tried as a private citizen, his forthcoming return to the White House could propel a court to step in and avoid the unprecedented spectacle of sentencing a former and future president. While urging Merchan to nix the conviction, Trump also has been trying to move the case to federal court. Before the election, a federal judge repeatedly said no to the move, but Trump appealed. Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith has been evaluating how to wind down both the 2020 election interference case and the separate classified documents case against Trump before he takes office, a person familiar with the matter told the AP.