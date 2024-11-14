McCarthy: 'Everybody Knows' Gaetz Won't Be Confirmed

President-elect Trump stunned DC on Wednesday with his pick of Matt Gaetz to be attorney general. But former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy predicted Thursday that his bitter political rival would never actually become AG. "Gaetz won't get confirmed, everybody knows that," McCarthy tells Bloomberg. McCarthy called the pick a "good deflection from others" by Trump, but he declined to elaborate, per Politico. "You'd have to ask the president, but Gaetz couldn't win in a Republican conference, so it doesn't matter." McCarthy praised all of Trump's other choices. Related: