Ukraine Can't Trademark Salty Russian Insult

Ukraine's attempt to register the slogan "Russian warship, go f--- yourself" as a trademark has been rejected by the Court of Justice of the European Union. Politico reports that, in a ruling issued Wednesday, the court said registration of the term as an EU trademark has been rejected because it is "a political slogan devoid of any distinctive character for the goods and services at issue." The State Border Guard of Ukraine had planned to use the term—the last radio communication from Ukrainian soldiers defending an island outpost on the first day of the Russian invasion—to sell what the court said was "a very wide range of goods, as well as for publishing, education, entertainment, and sports services."

In a news release, the court noted that the "war cry" had been "widely used and disseminated by the media, immediately after its first use, in order to rally support for Ukraine and had become very quickly a symbol of Ukraine's fight against Russian aggression. Thus, that phrase was used in a political context, repetitively and with the aim of expressing and promoting support to Ukraine." The court said a trademark on the term wouldn't fulfill the "essential function" of a trademark, because consumers would perceive a political message, not an "indication of the commercial origin of the goods or services," CNN reports.

The Ukrainian Border Guard Service didn't respond to the ruling with "European court, go f--- yourself." Spokesman Andriy Demchenko said, per Politico: "Of course, it is unfortunate that such a decision was made, but I am convinced that the European Intellectual Property Office and European courts are guided by the law and we must accept it. We hope that they will also prevent any registrations with this expression by anyone else." The Snake Island soldiers, initially thought to have been killed, were taken prisoner. Some of them were freed in a prisoner exchange earlier this year. The Moskva warship they communicated with on Feb. 24, 2022, ended up at the bottom of the Black Sea less than two months later. (More Ukraine stories.)