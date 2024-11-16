Guess Who's Getting Her Own Postage Stamp

You may soon spy a Golden Girl in your mailbox. The Hill reports that the US Postal Service has announced some stamps it's releasing next year, and Betty White, who died in 2021 at the age of 99, is among those being honored. The sample shown on the USPS site shows a digital picture of the "icon of American television" that's based on a 2010 photo of the late actor and comedian, set against a light purple background. White, well known to TV audiences thanks to major roles on The Golden Girls and The Mary Tyler Moore Show, "shared her wit and warmth with viewers for seven decades" and "was also revered as a compassionate advocate for animals," the agency's site notes.