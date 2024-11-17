The jarring request from the Gemini chatbot was made to 29-year-old grad student Vidhay Reddy, who had been researching the challenges faced by aging adults. It was "deeply unsettling," said Reddy, per Entrepreneur.com. "This seemed very direct. So it definitely scared me, for more than a day, I would say." Google, for its part, is chalking it up to a "nonsensical" blip. Its full response to news outlets:

"Large language models can sometimes respond with nonsensical responses, and this is an example of that. This response violated our policies, and we've taken action to prevent similar outputs from occurring."