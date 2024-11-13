Award-Winning Building Has Become a 'White Elephant'

In 1996, the then-new Centenary Building on the campus of Salford University won an esteemed architectural award as Britain's best new building, with judges calling it "a dynamic, modern, and sophisticated exercise in steel, glass, and concrete." Now, less than 30 years later, the empty structure has a date with the wrecking ball, its demolition set as part of a wider redevelopment plan by Salford City Council, reports the BBC . "While the Centenary Building has been part of our university estate for a number of decades, unfortunately, its aging infrastructure means it no longer meets modern standards and requirements," the university says in a statement to CNN regarding the structure's planned demise.

The building completed in 1995 took home the inaugural Stirling Prize the following year from the Royal Institute of British Architects, as well as a Civic Trust honor two years later. But the building has since become a "white elephant," per the New York Times, with detractors saying its lack of sound insulation makes it incredibly noisy, while the decision to not include AC in its "groundbreaking" design led to complaints of it being too hot in the summer—and, alternately, too cold in the winter, thanks to reliance on a natural ventilation system and heated floors to keep things warm. Talks to transform the structure into either a school or community center have gone nowhere, and the building has remained vacant for about eight years.

One person who's not happy about the news: the building's architect, Stephen Hodder. "I simply cannot support the demolition of a building that is only 30 years old," he says, citing concerns about the carbon emissions from the demolition, per CNN. "'Aging infrastructure' is not a justification for demolition and can be upgraded or replaced." He added: "For a university that promotes its sustainability credentials, the intention to demolish surely undermines the credibility of its policy. We urge it to reconsider." The Twentieth Century Society, a group that works to protect British architectural heritage, also calls the decision to destroy the building "hugely disappointing" and has filed an application with Historic England to preserve it. It's not yet clear when the building is slated to be knocked down.