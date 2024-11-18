Sports / baseball cards The Hunt Is on for Star Pitcher's Rookie Card Pirates offering free tickets for 30 years for Paul Skenes card; it may be worth a lot more By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Nov 18, 2024 9:04 AM CST Copied Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes throws during the second inning of a game against the New York Yankees,Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File) See 1 more photo Topps has released a unique rookie card of star pitcher Paul Skenes that is drawing inevitable comparisons to the "golden ticket" of Willy Wonka fame, as here at CNN. It's a fair comparison given the stakes involved. Details: One-of-a-kind: Only one of the cards exists—it's autographed by the Pittsburgh Pirates star and includes the MLB uniform patch from his debut game in May, reports USA Today. It's out there, somewhere, in a pack of 2024 Chrome Update Series cards now in stores. Swap: The Pirates want it. They are offering a swap that includes two seats behind home plate for 30 years, along with autographed jerseys, one-on-ones with Skenes and other players, and lots of other perks. Girlfriend: Skenes' influencer girlfriend, gymnast Livvy Dunne, added that the person who swaps with the Pirates can sit with her at a Pirates game in a suite. Its value? But maybe the swap isn't worth it: MLB.com reports the card is worth six figures, without getting more specific. However, collectibles store SportsCards, Etc. in Pennsylvania puts a number on it: The store will pay $250,000 for the card, or $350,000 if the person gets the card from a pack bought in the store, reports CBS News. Skenes is having a banner rookie year, and the card may be worth much more if his career stays on this path—or much less if it doesn't. (More baseball cards stories.) See 1 more photo Report an error