Biden, Xi Appear to Direct Messages to Trump

President Biden met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping at the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Peru on Saturday, and their public remarks afterward appeared directed toward the man who will be Biden's successor, reports the Washington Post and the New York Times. President-elect Trump spoke of imposing new tariffs on China while pushing his "America First" message on the campaign trail, notes the AP, and both men cautioned about the relationship between the world's two biggest economies and militaries becoming too hostile.

The Chinese leader said he was "ready to work with a new US administration." But, he added, "if we take each other as rivals or adversary, pursue vicious competition, and seek to hurt each other, we would roil the relationship or even set it back." Xi: "As two major countries, China and the United States should bear in mind the interest of the whole world and inject more certainty and positive energy into the turbulent world," he added. "As the world's most important bilateral relationship, a stable China-US relationship is critical not only to the interests of the Chinese and American peoples, but also to the future and destiny of the entire humanity."