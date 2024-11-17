Biden, Xi Appear to Direct Messages to Trump

Chinese leader cautions against the two nations seeing other as adversaries
President Biden met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping at the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Peru on Saturday, and their public remarks afterward appeared directed toward the man who will be Biden's successor, reports the Washington Post and the New York Times. President-elect Trump spoke of imposing new tariffs on China while pushing his "America First" message on the campaign trail, notes the AP, and both men cautioned about the relationship between the world's two biggest economies and militaries becoming too hostile.

  • Xi: The Chinese leader said he was "ready to work with a new US administration." But, he added, "if we take each other as rivals or adversary, pursue vicious competition, and seek to hurt each other, we would roil the relationship or even set it back."
  • Xi: "As two major countries, China and the United States should bear in mind the interest of the whole world and inject more certainty and positive energy into the turbulent world," he added. "As the world's most important bilateral relationship, a stable China-US relationship is critical not only to the interests of the Chinese and American peoples, but also to the future and destiny of the entire humanity."

  • Biden: "We are the most important alliance, or the most important relationship, in the entire world, and how we're getting along together can impact the rest of the world," he said. "And so our two countries cannot let any of this competition veer into conflict. That's our responsibility, and over the last four years I think we've proven it's possible to have this relationship."
  • Biden: "For over a decade, you and I have spent many hours together, both here and in China and in between," Biden said to Xi. "We haven't always agreed, but our conversations have always been candid and always been frank," he said. "We have never kidded one another. We've been level with one another. And I think that's vital. These conversations prevent miscalculations, and they ensure the competition between our two countries will not veer into conflict—be competition not conflict."
  • Xi: "Make the wise choice," the Chinese leader cautioned. "Keep exploring the right way for two major countries to get along well with each other."
