In the Reading Wars, 'Teaching Lucy' Is a Volatile Term

The most recent assessment of American students' reading skills suggests too many kids are struggling. And as a story in the Atlantic explains, a 72-year-old educator named Lucy Calkins has become the "scapegoat" for the problem. Calkins champions a curriculum known as Units of Study, one that has become so prevalent in schools over the last few decades that it is often known as "teaching Lucy," writes Helen Lewis. The system encourages kids to use context clues such as nearby illustrations to figure out words and, in the view of critics, puts too little emphasis on phonics, or teaching children to sound out words. As Lewis writes, this came to a head with a popular 2022 podcast called Sold a Story that called out Units of Study and its "superstar," Calkins. Since then, the "teaching Lucy" method has been falling out of favor.
The story takes a deep dive into the controversy, interviewing both Calkins and the reporter behind the podcast, Emily Hanford. "Hopefully, you understand I'm not stupid," Calkins tells Lewis. "You would have to be stupid to not teach a 5-year-old phonics." Hanford, for her part, maintains that Units of Study fails poorer children in particular. Lewis attempts to sort through the jargon (Calkins' "balanced literacy" vs. Hanford's "the science of reading") and make sense of it all.
- "Hanford's reporting was thorough and necessary, but its conclusion—that whole language or balanced literacy would be replaced by a shifting, research-based movement—is hard to reconcile with how American education actually works," she writes. "The science of reading started as a neutral description of a set of principles, but it has now become a brand name, another off-the-shelf solution to America's educational problems. The answer to those problems might not be to swap out one commercial curriculum package for another—but that's what the system is set up to enable."
