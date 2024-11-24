In the Reading Wars, 'Teaching Lucy' Is a Volatile Term

The most recent assessment of American students' reading skills suggests too many kids are struggling. And as a story in the Atlantic explains, a 72-year-old educator named Lucy Calkins has become the "scapegoat" for the problem. Calkins champions a curriculum known as Units of Study, one that has become so prevalent in schools over the last few decades that it is often known as "teaching Lucy," writes Helen Lewis. The system encourages kids to use context clues such as nearby illustrations to figure out words and, in the view of critics, puts too little emphasis on phonics, or teaching children to sound out words. As Lewis writes, this came to a head with a popular 2022 podcast called Sold a Story that called out Units of Study and its "superstar," Calkins. Since then, the "teaching Lucy" method has been falling out of favor.