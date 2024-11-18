Meet 2025's Rhodes Scholars

A group of 32 American students have been selected to attend the University of Oxford as part of the prestigious Rhodes scholar program in an international class representing more than 70 nations, reports the AP. The program provides scholarships covering all expenses at England's storied university. Nearly 3,000 US students applied to pursue graduate degrees beginning in October 2025, the Office of the American Secretary of the Rhodes Trust in McLean, Virginia, said Sunday. Some of the recipients: