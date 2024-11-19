Jon Stewart Rips Morning Joe Trump Meeting

Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough are taking flak for their surprise visit to meet President-elect Trump at Mar-a-Lago from both the left and right. Jon Stewart, for example, played a clip of Brzezinski asking viewers, "For those asking why we would go speak to the president-elect during such fraught times, especially between us, I guess I would ask back, why wouldn't we?" To which Stewart replied, "Uh, because you said he was Hitler." The two had regularly bashed Trump along those lines on their MSNBC Morning Joe program before the election.