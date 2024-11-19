Jon Stewart Rips Morning Joe Trump Meeting

Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough are taking flak for their surprise visit to meet President-elect Trump at Mar-a-Lago from both the left and right. Jon Stewart, for example, played a clip of Brzezinski asking viewers, "For those asking why we would go speak to the president-elect during such fraught times, especially between us, I guess I would ask back, why wouldn't we?" To which Stewart replied, "Uh, because you said he was Hitler." The two had regularly bashed Trump along those lines on their MSNBC Morning Joe program before the election.
After Scarborough rattled off a list of issues they discussed at Mar-a-Lago, Stewart asked sarcastically, "Oh, I bet you really laid down the gauntlet, Joe. I bet you walked in there and just let him have it, didn't you?" He then delivered a "one-act play" in which they walk into the meeting angry and get distracted by macaroons. Also:
- Nikki Haley: The former presidential candidate said on her Sirius radio show that Morning Joe "tore me up" whenever she said a single thing positive about Trump. "It's not that they suddenly saw the light," she said of their meeting. "It's that they saw the ratings," per Fox News. "I mean, let's be clear. They saw the ratings tank and they realized, 'Oh, we better get on with Donald Trump or else we're not going to have a show.'"
- John Berman: While guest-hosting Abby Phillip's Newsnight show on CNN, Berman introduced himself to viewers as someone from a cable morning show, per HuffPost. "Though not the one that might soon have a defense secretary who paid a woman that accused him of sexual assault, nor the one that just sent two anchors to Mar-a-Lago, then talked about it like it was the Yalta summit."
- On 'The View:' Co-host Sunny Hostin accused the pair of going to Mar-a-Lago to "kiss the ring," adding that it doesn't speak well of a free press, reports the AP. But fellow co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin praised the move, saying it was a recognition of how many people voted for Trump.
- Megyn Kelly: She may have had the most scathing take of all. "Go f--- yourselves, you dishonest jokes of faux journalists," she declared on her own show, per Red State.
