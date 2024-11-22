IRA Victim's Son Says Disney Series Is 'Cruel'

In 1972, the IRA kidnapped and murdered Jean McConville, a widowed mother of 10 in Belfast. Her story is told in Disney miniseries Say Nothing, but one of her children says he does not intend to watch it. Michael McConville, who was a child when his mother was abducted, says the critically acclaimed series is "cruel" and "horrendous," the Guardian reports. "Disney is renowned for entertainment. My mother's death is not 'entertainment' for me and my family," he said in a statement Wednesday, per the Belfast Telegraph. "This is our reality, every day for 52 years." Jean McConville's body wasn't found until 2003.