As Election Nears, Canadians Will Receive a Check

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government announced plans Thursday to temporarily lift the federal sales tax off a number of items and send checks to millions of Canadians who are dealing with rising costs. The measures come as a cost-of-living crisis has left voters unhappy with Trudeau and ahead of a federal election that could come anytime between this fall and next October, the AP reports. "Our government can't set prices at the checkout, but we can put more money in people's pockets," Trudeau said at a press conference in Toronto.

Under the plan, Canadians who worked in 2023 and earned up to 150,000 Canadian dollars—($107,440 US)—will receive a check for 250 Canadian dollars. Trudeau noted that even those earning at the high end of that amount have been struggling to get by. An estimated 18.7 million people will receive the one-time check. The federal goods and services tax break would begin Dec. 14 and end Feb. 15. The government said the tax break will apply to items including children's clothing and shoes, toys, diapers, restaurant meals, beer, and wine. It also applies to Christmas trees, a variety of snack foods and beverages, and video game consoles.

"Politically, it's probably too little too late and it feels like a desperate move on the part of an unpopular government," said Daniel Béland, a political science professor at McGill University in Montreal. "It's also bad public policy, at least from a fiscal standpoint." Trudeau has said he will lead his Liberal Party into the next election. He would be the first Canadian prime minister in more than a century to win four straight terms. The Liberals trail the opposition Conservatives 39% to 26% in the latest Nanos poll, which reports a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points. Canadians have been frustrated by the cost of living coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic.