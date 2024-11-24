Treasury Nominee's '3-3-3' Plan Won Trump Over

President-elect Trump's Cabinet is complete after a slew of weekend announcements. Included in this latter batch is the nomination of Scott Bessent to be Treasury secretary. Trump took his time with this pick not only because he views it as a crucial position but because it became the most hotly contested one of his new Cabinet. Coverage:

Who is he? The 62-year-old money manager is best known for his years of work at an investment firm run by George Soros, who the Wall Street Journal notes is a "bogeyman for conservatives." What's more, he was a prominent to donor to big-name Democrats such as Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama earlier in his career. He would be the first openly gay Treasury secretary.